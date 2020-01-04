Muslim women bring hope to Britain’s homeless on New Year’s Eve

A group of Muslim women braced freezing conditions on New Year’s Eve to hand out warm clothing to the homeless people who were forced to spend the night on the streets.

The women from Newcastle’s Ahmadiyya Muslim Association (AMA) handed out coats, socks, hats and food to homeless people in Newcastle city center.

The kind-hearted group handed out around Rs 40,000 worth of clothing to the homeless people, the drive was funded by donations from the city’s Ahmadiyya Muslim community.

Shafia Saeed, who organized the donation and distribution, said: “When we gave out the jackets, two ladies hugged me and they were about to cry.”

“One of them said that they felt like they were going to die that night because they were that cold.”

“That moment was so overwhelming and it made me realize that we need to do more to help.”

Saeed also arranged a visit to Armstrong Care home in Gateshead to distribute gifts to the residents.