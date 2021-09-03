British Ahmadi man shot dead in Pakistan

An Ahmadi man was shot dead in the Nankana Sahib District of Pakistan on Thursday. The man was identified as 55-year-old Maqsood Ahmad Qamar, a Pakistan Army veteran, and an avid volleyball player.

The attackers shot Qamar on Thursday at around 9 PM as he was irrigating his farmland in Chak 33 Dharowali. Police confirmed the shooting took place but declined to offer any comment.

According to family members, the victim was a dual British-Pakistani citizen, and this was his first tour back home after migrating to Britain.