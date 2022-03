Advocate Babar Mahmood Basra was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Rabwah, Pakistan. According to police, the murder took place near Chungi No. 3 on Sargodha Road.

Advocate Babar Mahmood Basra was returning home from Ahmednagar to his home in Rabwah when he was shot dead by unknown persons.

Police said that the body has been moved to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Lalian for postmortem and search for the culprits is on.