Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon attends opening of Cambridge Mosque with Turkish President Erdogan

Lord Ahmad on December 5th attended the official opening of Cambridge Mosque alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The design for the £23m Mosque has been inspired by both Islamic and English religious architectural traditions. Described as Europe’s first eco-mosque it is equipped with solar panels, relies on green energy and aims for a zero-carbon footprint.

The mosque which has a capacity for 1,000 worshippers was first opened to the public in April. Singer-songwriter Yusuf Islam, the Turkish government and the Qatar National Fund are among donors who developed the mosque.