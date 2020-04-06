Israeli faith leaders hold joint prayer for Peace & Public Health

Israeli religious leaders gathered in Haifa on Tuesday for a multifaith prayer for an end to the coronavirus pandemic around the world.
The gathering was organized by Haifa City Council and was led by a Muslim Imam, a Jewish Rabbi, a Christian Priest and a Druze leader.
🇮🇱Haifa – A Jewish Rabbi, a Christian priest, an Ahmadi Muslim Imam and the spiritual leader of the Druze community pray together for an end to the #Coronavirus pandemic pic.twitter.com/X0OHhCOUKr
