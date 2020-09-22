Ahmadi man critically wounded in Peshawar shooting

Gunmen opened fire on an Ahmadi man in Peshawar on Sunday, critically wounding him, police said.

62-year-old Gulzar Ahmad was attacked at his store located in the Qissa Khawani market of Peshawar. He managed to escape with four bullet wounds to his leg and one to his hand. Ahmad was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, Police said.

Sunday’s attack is the third attack on Ahmadis in Peshawar in less than three months. On July 29th an American-Ahmadi Tahir Naseem was shot dead in a courtroom. Soon after on August 12, another Ahmadi Mairaj Ahmad was shot dead outside his pharmacy.