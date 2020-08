An Ahmadi business owner was shot to death outside his shop on Wednesday.

Mairaj Ahmad, 61, owned a pharmacy store in the Dabagari area of Peshawar. The incident took place on the night of August 12 when unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle pulled up to Ahmad’s shop and opened fire on him.

Ahmad’s son Yasir claimed that their family was targeted because of their religious beliefs. He stated that the family was being attacked on social media for quite some time and was subject to a boycott.