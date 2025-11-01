Activists from Rabwah Address UN Forum in Geneva

Two women with roots in Rabwah, Pakistan, addressed the United Nations Human Rights Council Social Forum in Geneva, using the global platform to highlight the critical connection between education and human rights. The Forum, which opened on October 30, 2025, was centered on the theme of “education’s role in the respect, promotion, and fulfillment of human rights.”

The event featured contributions from United Nations representatives, state officials, and civil society leaders. Among the speakers were Shazia Asif, a cybersecurity manager, and Sitara Brooj Akbar, a prominent education activist, both of whom delivered impactful messages advocating for global educational equity.

Shazia Asif addressed the Social Forum with a speech focusing on “the contribution of education to the respect, promotion, protection, and fulfillment of all human rights for all.”

In her remarks, Asif emphasized the fundamental connection between education and human dignity. “Education enables people to understand their political rights, participate in decision-making, and hold leaders accountable,” she said. She underscored education as a foundational right that drives societal progress and empowerment.

Asif, who holds a Master’s degree in Cyber Security Engineering, currently manages cybersecurity operations at a major German energy provider. Her professional background, shared in a biography provided to Rabwah Times, reflects her dedication to leveraging education to advance human rights and technological innovation.

Sitara Brooj Akbar contributed to the “Roundtable on Recommendations: The Future of Education for Human Rights,” where she focused on the challenges faced by out-of-school children.

Akbar highlighted systemic barriers to education, noting that “the readiness to learn was met not with opportunities, but with obstacles.” She called for the development of flexible education systems designed to meet children where they are, rather than adhering to rigid bureaucratic structures. Akbar also advocated for sustained funding for alternative learning pathways to ensure inclusivity in education.

A trailblazing academic, Akbar set multiple world records, completing her A-Levels by age 13 and achieving a top IELTS score at 15. Her achievements have earned her national recognition in Pakistan, where she has become a symbol of educational excellence and advocacy.

