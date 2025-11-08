Pope Leo XIV Meets Ahmadi Delegation During Nostra Aetate Anniversary Celebrations

Pope Leo XIV marked the 60th anniversary of Nostra Aetate, the Second Vatican Council’s landmark declaration on interfaith relations, by hosting hundreds of religious leaders at the Vatican. The event included an ecumenical prayer service at the Colosseum and cultural celebrations in the Paul VI Audience Hall, emphasizing dialogue, peace, and shared human values. The Pope described Nostra Aetate as a “way of life,” urging leaders to reject prejudice and work together to foster reconciliation and unity across faiths.

Imam Marwan Gill, representing the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community from Argentina and Chile, attended the event alongside a colleague from Italy. The delegation conveyed greetings from the Ahmadiyya spiritual leader, His Holiness Mirza Masroor Ahmad, and reaffirmed the community’s commitment to interfaith dialogue. Imam Gill praised the Pope’s hospitality and said, “Promoting mutual respect and universal brotherhood is a vital tenet of Islam.”

The Colosseum gathering saw religious leaders light candles as a symbol of their shared commitment to peace, while blue banners bearing the word “peace” in multiple languages waved in the background. Pope Leo called for an end to war and injustice, reminding attendees that prayer and dialogue are powerful tools for transforming the world.

The celebrations concluded with multicultural performances and reflections on Nostra Aetate’s legacy, with Pope Leo reiterating that all religions share a mission to guide humanity toward peace and meaning. “We belong to one human family,” the Pope said, urging leaders to keep hope and love alive in a world often tempted by despair.

Nostra Aetate (“In Our Time”) is the Second Vatican Council’s historic declaration on the Church’s relationship with non-Christian religions. Signed by Pope Paul VI on October 28, 1965, it laid the foundation for interreligious dialogue and mutual understanding. The document emphasized humanity’s shared origin and destiny, the values of other religions, and the importance of respect and collaboration between faiths. Particularly notable is its rejection of antisemitism and its call for dialogue with Judaism, Islam, Hinduism, and other world religions to foster peace and fraternity.

