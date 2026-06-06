Malaysia Detains 300 Ahmadis in Religious Raid

Authorities in Malaysia detained 300 members of the Ahmadiyah Muslim Community, including 12 leaders and organizers, during a raid on a religious event in the state of Sabah, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) confirmed.

The joint operation, conducted by the Sabah Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAINS) and police, targeted a gathering associated with the Ahmadiyah Qadiani sect. The event, part of the group’s 32nd Regional Jalsa Salana, was held from May 29 to 31 at the SM Lok Yuk School Hall in Kota Kinabalu, following a tip-off from the public on May 28.

According to Acting Kota Kinabalu Police Chief Supt. Syed Lot Syed Abdul Rahman, the program was linked to teachings declared deviant by the Sabah State Fatwa Council in 2007. “The Ahmadiyah Qadiani sect has been deemed misleading and contrary to Islamic doctrine and is prohibited under local religious law,” Syed Lot said in a media statement.

Authorities seized 24 banners featuring the sect’s founder, 200 books, program documents, attendance lists, and additional materials connected to the event. “The case is being investigated under Sections 52(1), 52A, and 102 of the Sabah Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment 1995,” Syed Lot added.

The detained individuals were brought to the Kota Kinabalu District Police Headquarters for documentation and further investigation by JHEAINS. They were subsequently released on bail under the applicable legal provisions.

Syed Lot urged the public to seek guidance from recognized religious authorities, warning that “strict action will be taken against individuals or groups found to spread teachings that contravene Islamic principles.”

The Malaysian government has faced criticism from international religious freedom advocates for its policies against the Ahmadiyah community, which considers itself Muslim but is viewed as heretical by mainstream Islamic authorities in Malaysia.