Newly leaked documents have revealed that former Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and ex-Ambassador to the United States Ali Jehangir Siddiqui are among the prominent figures associated with Dialog, an exclusive invite-only society founded by billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel in 2006. The group brings together influential leaders from politics, technology, and media for off-the-record discussions, but has drawn criticism for its secrecy and agenda-setting influence.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who served as Pakistan’s prime minister from 2017 to 2018. Ali Jehangir Siddiqui, an entrepreneur and former ambassador to the U.S., is renowned for founding JS Bank and representing Pakistan at international forums such as the United Nations General Assembly and the World Economic Forum.

Recent leaks from Swiss hacktivist Maia Arson Crimew, confirmed by WIRED, uncovered a trove of Dialog’s internal data, including membership lists and sensitive details about attendees. The records revealed that Dialog includes not only global government leaders but also heads of major surveillance, data-broker, and tech companies whose operations intersect with public policy. Critics have characterized Dialog as a haven for elite networking under a veil of inaccessibility that raises accountability concerns.

Among the most controversial aspects of Dialog are its off-the-record retreats. This year’s forum, scheduled for August 12-16 in Dublin, Ireland, will feature discussions on geopolitics, artificial intelligence, and polarizing topics such as “Bring Back Nuclear,” “Navigating WWIII,” and “Democracy Under Surveillance.” Sessions such as “Build-a-Cult” and “How’s Your Sex Life?” have fueled further criticism. A leaked moderator guide instructed participants to be concise, avoid “status signaling,” and refrain from sharing meeting details outside the group.

The group has been likened to a tech-industry version of Bilderberg, drawing suspicion due to its practice of pairing titans of industry with government policymakers. For example, Palantir cofounder Joe Lonsdale, whose software supports Pentagon and intelligence agencies, appears alongside officials like U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and House Intelligence Committee leaders, raising eyebrows about potential conflicts of interest.