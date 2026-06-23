Attempted Sexual Assault Reported in Rabwah, Case Registered

Police in Rabwah registered a case on June 22, 2026, against a man accused of attempted sexual assault.

The complainant, a resident of Sialkot who was temporarily staying at her mother’s home in Mohalla Tahirabad, Rabwah, stated that at approximately 4:45 a.m., the accused allegedly scaled the wall of the house and forcibly entered. She reported that the accused restrained her, forcibly removed her clothing, and attempted to assault her.

Her cries for help alerted her mother, who intervened, prompting the accused to flee after breaking the house’s locked gate. The complainant stated that the accused, a neighbor, had previously been warned by her mother to stay away due to inappropriate behavior.

Authorities registered the case under Sections 376 and 511 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The FIR was recorded at Chenab Nagar police station, and the investigation is underway. Further updates will follow as the case develops.