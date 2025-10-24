Three Men Arrested for Alleged Illegal Weapon Possession

Police arrested three individuals in separate incidents on Tuesday for the alleged possession of unlicensed firearms, according to official First Information Reports (FIRs) seen by Rabwah Times.

The arrests all took place on October 15, 2025, at a police checkpoint established at Chungi #3.

The first FIR states that a suspect, identified as Hassan Ali, son of Sikandar Ahmad, resident of Dar ul Fazal, allegedly attempted to turn away upon seeing the police checkpoint. Officers reportedly found a 30-bore pistol, along with its magazine and two bullets, in his possession. When asked, he could not produce a license for the weapon.

In a second, similar incident detailed in another FIR, police apprehended Haseeb Hadier, resident of Ahmad Nagar. A 30-bore pistol was also recovered from him.

A third FIR reports the arrest of Rao Ata Hakeem, resident of Dar ul Rehmat Wasti, from whom a 30-bore pistol was also recovered.

All three individuals have been formally charged under Section 13-2A of the Punjab Arms Amendment Ordinance, which pertains to the possession of illegal arms. The cases have been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Police officials were not immediately available for further comment on the operations.