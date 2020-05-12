US ‘deeply disturbed’ by anti-Ahmadi campaign in Pakistan

The United States has said it is “deeply disturbed” by the ongoing campaign against the Ahmadiyya Community in Pakistan.

The remark was made by Sam Brownback, U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, on May 12 on Twitter. In his tweet Ambassador Brownback said:

“Deeply disturbed by the rhetoric against the Ahmadi Muslim Community in Pakistan in discussions about the National Commission for Minorities. We urge government officials to promote inclusion and respect for all.”

Ambassador Brownback’s message comes just days after Pakistan excluded the minority Ahmadis from the country’s National Commission on Minorities. A resolution denouncing the Ahmadi sect was also unanimously passed in Punjab’s Provincial Assembly on May 12th.