UAE Embassy praises Ahmadis for New Year cleanup

The UAE Embassy UK has praised Ahmadi volunteers for cleaning up British streets after New Year’s Eve celebrations.

More than 1,000 young Ahmadi Muslims across Britain took part in the annual new year day clean up, which was organized by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association.

Tagging the twitter account of Ahmadiyya Community, the UAE Embassy UK said:

Great example of community spirit here @alislam

Great example of community spirit here @alislam https://t.co/2k6shQnzPO — UAE Embassy UK (@UAEEmbassyUK) January 1, 2020

The statement was accompanied by a tweet from Jaber Al Lamki, Executive Director of UAE’s National Media Council, who said:

More than 1,000 young Muslims clean up streets after New Year’s Eve celebrations – “The word ‘Islam’ means ‘peace.’ The word ‘Muslim’ means ‘one who surrenders to God.’ But the press makes us seem like haters.” – Muhammad Ali

More than 1,000 young Muslims clean up streets after New Year's Eve celebrations – “The word 'Islam' means 'peace.' The word 'Muslim' means 'one who surrenders to God.' But the press makes us seem like haters.” – Muhammad Ali https://t.co/MJF4eqHks2 — Jaber Al Lamki (@jallamki) January 1, 2020

British Ahmadiyya Imam Qamar Zafar said: “From Luton to London, Glasgow to Guilford, Cardiff to Croydon, across the entire country 1,000 young Ahmadi Muslims participated in the New Year’s Day clean up.

“The New Year’s Day Clean-up campaign ensures Muslim youth can be active members of society and serve their communities and the environment.”