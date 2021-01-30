U.N. urges Pakistan to include Ahmadis in National Commission for Minorities

The U.N. High Commissioner for human rights has called on the Pakistan government to include the minority Ahmadi Muslims in the National Commission for Minorities.

The office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said the country’s recently established National Commission for Minorities did not to meet the standards set out for national human rights institutions. The U.N. experts recommended Pakistan undertake a serious review of the current structure and membership of the commission and establish clear procedures for the selection and appointment of the members.

The agency said the Pakistan Government should also reverse its decision to exclude certain Muslim minorities, in particular the Ahmadis, and other minorities, and encouraged the holding of consultations with all minorities, as well as other civil society actors, to ensure that “the needs of minorities who are most often excluded or marginalized are duly taken into account.”