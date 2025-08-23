Suspect in Rabwah Lawyer Murder Case Extradited from Azerbaijan

A prime suspect in the 2022 murder of Advocate Babar Mahmood Basra has been apprehended and extradited to Pakistan with the assistance of Interpol, officials confirmed.

Imran Ahmed Arif Ghuman, wanted under FIR No. 125/22 registered at Chenab Nagar police station, was arrested at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Azerbaijan on November 20, 2024. Following legal proceedings, he was extradited to Pakistan, where he is now in custody at the Chenab Nagar police station.

The murder, which occurred in Rabwah near Chungi No. 3 on Sargodha Road, involved the fatal shooting of Basra while he was returning home from Ahmednagar. Authorities moved the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Lalian for postmortem.

Interpol issued a Red Notice for Ghuman’s arrest, and his extradition was facilitated by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Documents detailing the case, including arrest warrants and FIR translations in English and Azerbaijani, were integral to the process.