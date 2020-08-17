Rabwah’s 7-11 bakery shut down after at least 40 people suffer food poisoning

A Rabwah bakery has been shut down after a suspected food poisoning outbreak left more than a dozen people in hospital.

At least 40 people presented to Fazl e Omar Hospital over the weekend with gastroenteritis symptoms including vomiting, fever and cramps after they consumed food prepared at 7-11 Bakery on College Road.

Fifteen of those people, including the hospital’s staff nurse were admitted for further treatment.

The Punjab Food Authority closed the bakery on Sunday upon the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Riaz. Assistant Commissioner Lalian, Fazal Abbas and the PFA Team also collected samples for further testing. The bakery will remain closed until investigation into the incident is complete.

Assistant Commissioner Fazal Abbas also made a visit to Fazl e Omar Hospital to ensure suitable medical care was being provided to the patients.