Power outage planned for December 3rd could affect Rabwah

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has warned that potential power shutoff may impact Rabwah residents on Tuesday.

In a statement, FESCO said that the shutdown was to carry out the much-needed repair, maintenance, and expansion of electricity lines in the area.

According to the company, the scheduled shut down will affect power supply to Ahmad Nagar and Chenab Nagar Rabwah which originates from Chiniot and Lalian grid stations. The December 3rd shut down will affect over 70,000 customers from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.