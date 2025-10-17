Police Investigate Alleged Rape Case in Rabwah

Authorities in Rabwah have registered a case under Section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code against a local photographer, Emanuel, son of Sabir, following allegations of rape. Emanuel, a member of the Christian community in Rabwah and a resident of Bab-ul-Abwab, is accused of sexually assaulting a housewife on the morning of Oct. 13.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the victim visited a local photography studio near the Municipal Committee Rabwah at approximately 10 a.m., where Emanuel worked. The accused allegedly lured her into a backroom, locked the door, and assaulted her. The victim reportedly shouted for help, prompting several people to gather outside the shop, which led the suspect to flee the scene.

The incident was reported to police three days later, on Oct. 16. Authorities have confirmed that several witnesses, primarily from the Daul Aloom area where both the victim and the accused reside, have come forward in connection with the case.

The accused has been charged under Pakistan Penal Code Section 376 for alleged rape. Police have initiated an investigation and are working to apprehend the suspect.