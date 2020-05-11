Pakistani writer calls Ahmadis ‘worthy of death’

Pakistan’s writer and director Khalil-Ur-Rehman Qamar on Wednesday labeled the country’s minority Ahmadis ‘worthy of death’ during an interview with Parvez Jamil Mir.
Qamar made the remarks while answering a question on the inclusion of Ahmadis in Pakistan’s National Commission for Minorities. He said:
“They should accept that they are Infidels, then we will include them as a Minority, I have no objection to that.
But if you challenge the concept of Khatm e Nabuwat while posing as a Muslim, then you Sir are not allowed, Then you are Worthy of Death They should accept that they are a Minority.”
Responding to a follow-up question by PJ Mir, Qamar denounced Ahmadis for claiming to be Muslims, he said:
“There are minorities here, like Sikhs, Hindus, Christians and they are given equal respect as citizens of Pakistan, So [to] get that respect as citizens of Pakistan, [They should] not claim that they are Muslims”
Qamar made the comments during an interview with Pakistani journalist PJ Mir pic.twitter.com/o4uwEONfwK
— Rabwah Times (@RabwahTimes) May 11, 2020