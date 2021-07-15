Pakistani Kashmiri activist urges followers to kill Ahmadis

A renowned Kashmiri activist has urged “fellow Muslims” to kill minority Ahmadis.

Sundas Malik, the chairperson of UJKC (United Jammu And Kashmir Coalition), made the remarks on Tuesday while speaking to a Twitter space audience. Malik said:

“I want to say something to all my Muslim brothers, We Muslims made one mistake concerning Qadianis [Ahmadis], which we have to accept. Their leader Mirza Ahmad should have been killed right then and there. Prophet has said so…., He should have been cut into pieces at that very moment. But these Muslims sat down and did nothing, which made it worse, they should have killed him.”

The activist claims to be raising awareness about human rights violations, oppression, and religious discrimination in Indian Kashmir. Malik previously hosted events with Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik.

Jammu & Kashmir is a disputed Himalayan region. India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir.

This is @SundasMalik expressing regret over Muslims not killing Ahmadi Muslims. “We Muslims made a mistake. We should have done this much earlier,” she states. We should have “cut him (referring to the Ahmadi Khalifa) into pieces.” Can someone tell me where she practices law? pic.twitter.com/3J66y2Pysi — Kashif N Chaudhry (@KashifMD) July 14, 2021

She is supposedly fighting against the oppression of Kashmiris and then calls for killing of another group of oppressed people pic.twitter.com/OcOUyA4gqH — Ali Gul Pir (@Aligulpir) July 15, 2021