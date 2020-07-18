Pakistani authorities desecrate Ahmadi graves

Dozens of Ahmadi graves were destroyed by Pakistani authorities in Gujranwala district on Monday & Tuesday.

The incident happened on 13th and 14th July in Tigri, a village located 100km north of Lahore.

According to the Ahmadi spokesperson the desecration of graves was carried out by local Police and council authorities.

Pictures and videos of the incident posted to Twitted by different users show Police officers, a Muslim cleric and several council officials supervising the destruction of Ahmadi gravestones. This is the second incident of its kind in a month. Earlier this month Pakistani authorities desecrated 35 – 40 Ahmadi graves in Sheikhupura district.