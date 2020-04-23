Pakistan using ISI system to track coronavirus cases

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday revealed that the country was using an ISI system to trace and track patients of coronavirus.

PM Khan made the revelation on live TV during the Ehsaas Telethon, He said:

“It was originally meant to trace terrorists but we’re using it to tackle corona”

Khan added that “tracking and testing is the only way to reopen businesses”.

Funds collected during the live telethon will be used to combat the coronavirus pandemic across the country. Currently Pakistan has 10,880 confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 cases with 228 deaths.