Pakistan dismisses report on Ahmadi persecution as ‘baseless’

Pakistan’s on Wednesday dismissed a report by a British-Parliamentary group that said persecution of Ahmadis and other minorities was on the rise in the country.

The report by the 36 members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) said that denial of freedom of religion for Ahmadi Muslims has led to the denial of religious freedom for Shia Muslims, Christians, and Hindus. The APPG said the persecution had created a refugee crisis with 6,000 Ahmadis stranded in camps in Thailand, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka. The APPG Inquiry also noted how UK taxpayers’ money may have been used to spread anti-Ahmadi hatred in Pakistan because the UK and other countries provide a large amount of aid to Pakistan that is used to support its education system.

Pakistan’s Parliamentary Committee on Religious and Affairs said in a statement that the report, issued on Wednesday, was “baseless, false and misleading”. The parliamentary committee demanded that the British parliamentary group withdraw the report. Reacting to the report, Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Shunila Ruth said she feels more protected, safe, and peaceful in Pakistan than in any other country of the world.

The parliamentary committee also unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the report.