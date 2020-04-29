Pakistan to include Ahmadis in National Commission for Minorities

Pakistan on Wednesday announced the inclusion of minority Ahmadis in the National Commission for Minorities.

According to 92 News, the federal cabinet on April 20 had approved plans by the Ministry of Religious Affairs to reorganize the commission. However, the proposal did not include a representative from the Ahmadi community.

Subsequently, several Ministers raised the issue with PM Khan and suggested that Ahmadis be included in the commission. Accepting the suggestion by the Ministers PM Imran Khan on Wednesday directed that the National Commission for Minorities be overhauled to include Ahmadis. PM Khan further directed that an updated memo be sent to the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The commission will compromise of 7 official members and 8 non-official members.