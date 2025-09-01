Nusrat Jehan Academy Teacher Allegedly Groomed and Abused Hundreds of Students

Following the recent investigation into the distribution of child pornography by Usman Ahmad, a teacher at Nusrat Jehan Academy (NJA) in Rabwah, new allegations have surfaced accusing him of years of abuse against students under his care.

In an exclusive interview with Rabwah Times, a former student, who asked to remain anonymous, described witnessing horrific acts of abuse committed by Ahmad. The witness claims that dozens of students were victimized during the few months they were enrolled in Ahmad’s class, suggesting that the total number of victims could be in the hundreds. Ahmad has been teaching at NJA since at least 2011.

According to the former student, Ahmad used his position as a teacher to groom children, primarily targeting students in the 6th and 7th grades, who were around 11 to 13 years old. The witness alleged that Ahmad encouraged these students to attend private tuition sessions at his home in the Dar-ul-Rehmat neighborhood of Rabwah.

“He made himself out to be a friend, a cool uncle,” the witness said. “He would offer tips for exams, including paper questions in advance, as an incentive to attend his private tuition sessions.”

The witness further alleged that Ahmad also used his role as a badminton coach to inappropriately touch students during evening practice sessions.

The witness also implicated another teacher, referred to as “Sir A,” in the abuse. While the witness claimed Sir A was not actively involved in all incidents, he was reportedly close friends with Ahmad and occasionally participated in the abuse.

The most shocking allegations involve trips to a farmhouse near Rabwah, where Ahmad and Sir A would take students. According to the witness, “They would take turns abusing the kids during these day trips. It was like a planned event.”

The witness stated that they reported Ahmad’s behavior to the NJA principal and other school authorities, but no action was taken. “He preyed on kids who were too young to understand what was happening and too afraid to speak up,” the witness said.

Rabwah Times contacted both Nazarat Taleem and Nusrat Jehan Academy for a statement, but neither has responded so far.

Based on the witness’s account, Ahmad may have tutored approximately 10–20 students per year, they personally saw at least 4 to 8 students being abused by Ahmad. Based on this account, over his 14-year tenure at NJA, the number of victims could range from 56 to 112.

The witness described horrific details of the abuse, many of which are too graphic to publish for readers. “He was a demonic person who destroyed the lives of children,” the witness stated.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has arrested Ahmad for his involvement in the creation and distribution of child pornography. However, his alleged accomplice, Sir A, has not yet been included in the investigation. As of now, there has been no confirmation that Ahmad or his alleged accomplice have been fired from their positions at Nusrat Jehan Academy.