Rabwah Man Under Investigation for Distributing Child Pornography

Authorities at the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) have registered a case under Section 22 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 against Usman Ahmed, a Chenab Nagar resident, for allegedly creating, storing, and distributing child pornography online.

The case stems from a report forwarded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) on September 20, 2024, which highlighted the sharing of pornographic content via a Gmail account and a mobile number registered in Pakistan.

An investigation was initiated by NCCIA Faisalabad on December 18, 2024. Investigators confirmed that the mobile number and Gmail account tied to the alleged activities were registered to Usman Ahmed, residing in Dar Al-Rahmat, a neighborhood in Rabwah.

Following the investigation, the NCCIA Zonal Board Committee in Lahore approved the registration of a formal case. Sub-Inspector Ameer Aslam Sago, leading the inquiry, has received the case file and is conducting further investigations.

The Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 criminalizes various forms of cyber offenses in Pakistan, including the creation and distribution of explicit content.

No further details regarding arrests or court proceedings have been disclosed so far. Updates are expected as the investigation progresses.