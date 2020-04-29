Mahershala Ali to star in season 2 of ‘Ramy’

Hulu has released first look images for Season 2 of Ramy, featuring Mahershala Ali.

The series follows the life of a first-generation Muslim-American played by co-creator Ramy Youssef. While the two-time Oscar winner plays the role of Sheikh Ali who serves as a mentor to Ramy on his spiritual path.

Speaking about the role, Youssef said:

“I had this amazing hour-long phone call with [Ali] and he was so thoughtful about the show …. I couldn’t have done it with anyone who wasn’t of the composure of him. It speaks to just how amazing this dude is, to meet someone who is this Academy Award winner two times over and walks onto the set of a sophomore show and says, ‘What do you want me to do?’ It’s really rare.”

The first series of Ramy was released in April 2019 and will return to Hulu on May 29.