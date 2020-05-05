Indian families stranded in Pakistan appeal for help

Two families from India who were visiting Pakistan are now stranded in Pakistan due to the closure of the Attari-Wagah border amid coronavirus fears.

Mohammad Anwar, a resident of Qadian came to visit Pakistan along with his wife and daughter but got stranded in Chenab Nagar. Speaking to Punjab Gazette, he said:

“I traveled to Pakistan via Wagah border on March 12 with my wife and daughter to meet my in-laws, But we got stuck here due to the border closure”

Anwar is not alone, his cousin Rafiq Ahmed who is also a resident of Qadian has been stuck in Chenab Nagar with his Pakistani wife and daughter for the past month.

Both families have appealed to the Indian authorities for help, so they can return to their homes in India.

India-Pakistan border was closed on March 18th due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, there are over 100 Indians, including Kashmiri students, currently stranded in Pakistan. On April 16th, 41 Pakistani nationals, were allowed to return to Pakistan via Wagah border. Similarly, another group of 169 Pakistanis crossed over from India into Pakistan on May 5th. Surprisingly no Indian national stranded in Pakistan has been allowed to return home so far.