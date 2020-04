Locals savagely beat up a group of Hindus they tried to collect drinking water.

Six people including 3 women were severely injured after men from the Soomro clan used batons and sticks to beat up the lower caste Hindus for using the water pump to collect drinking water.

The incident took place in Mubarakpur, Sukkur on April 25th. A case has been registered against the culprits by the local Police.