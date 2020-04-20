Doctor Naqi Uddin dies after contracting COVID-19

A doctor who dedicated his life to saving others has died after contracting coronavirus.

Dr. Naqi Uddin, 72 died on Saturday at PIMS Hospital in Islamabad, where he was being treated for the novel coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat offered “Heartfelt condolences for the family” and said:

One 72 years doctor just lost the battle against Covid in Islamabad. This is our second casualty. Heartfelt condolences for the family. We are arranging for the final rituals as per notified SOP. Stay safe every one. May Allah protect all of us.