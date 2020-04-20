Deputy Commissioner Chiniot visits wheat procurement center

Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Mohammad Riaz on Monday paid a visit to Wheat Purchase and Ehsaas Scheme Centers.

During the visit DC Riaz was accompanied by District Police Officer Syed Hassanin Haider, who also reviewed the arrangements at the wheat procurement centers. Assistant Commissioner Chinot, Aisha Yasin and District Food Controller Tanveer Ahmed were also present.

D.C. Riaz directed local officers to ensure availability of all possible facilities to the farmers at the wheat procurement centers. He also stressed that all necessary steps should be taken to ensure wheat procurement target set by the Government.