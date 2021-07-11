Census shows Ahmadi population on the decline in Pakistan

According to 2017 Census numbers released by Pakistan, the total population of Ahmadis declined by 35% in 19 years.

The Census numbers show that, from 1998 to 2017, Pakistan lost about 104,000 Ahmadis. During the 1998 census, Ahmadis made up 0.22% of the total population, with 291,175 residents. Meanwhile, in the recent 2017 census, that number dropped to 186,916, making them just 0.09% of the total population of 207.68 million.

The sharp deterioration in the Ahmadi population signals mass migration out of Pakistan, and those who remain preferring to hide their religious identity in government records.