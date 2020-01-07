Ahmadis condemn violence against Nankana Sahib Gurdawara

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community India on Tuesday condemned the recent mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdawara, calling it “completely Un-Islamic”.

In a statement the Ahmadiyya Community said that:

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community India expresses its deep grief and stands in unity with Sikh brethren. Violence towards Gurdwara Nakana Sahib is Unjust.

Islam has always instructed to respect the religious beliefs and sentiments of other faiths. Trying to damage any religious place in such a way is tantamount to destroying the atmosphere of interfaith harmony.