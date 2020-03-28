Ahmadis condemn terror attack on Sikh Gurdawara in Afghanistan

Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of India has condemned the terror attack on Sikh Gurdawara in Kabul.

In a statement the community said it stands with the Sikh community in this hour of distress.

Expressing solidarity with Sikhs, Ahmadi community spokesperson Tariq Ahmad said:

“The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at India strongly condemns the terror attack that happened few days back on the Gurudwara at Kabul. Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at India expresses dismay at the incident and express solidarity with the Sikh community in this hour of distress.”

The statement further said: