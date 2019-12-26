India’s Ahmadiyya Muslim Community has condemned the remarks made by BJP MP Rakesh Sinha after he accused them of being “enemies of India”.

During a political debate on India TV which aired on December 22nd, member of Rajya Sabha, Rakesh Sinha said that:

“Ahmadis have deep links with terrorism against India, they are enemies of India and there is no way we can give space to Ahmadis in India”

The Ahmadiyya Community in India condemned the remarks in “strongest terms”, spokesperson for the community K Tarique Ahmad said that:

Remarks made by MP Sinha are untrue and false, the community condemns the remarks in the strongest terms and demands that MP Sinha withdraw his statement.

Ahmadis call out BJP MP Rakesh Sinha for his ‘enemies of India’ comment 🔗https://t.co/xlwsAyZ3hB pic.twitter.com/E7s6PSMspU — Rabwah Times (@RabwahTimes) December 26, 2019

Tarique added that: