Ahmadis call out BJP MP Rakesh Sinha for his ‘enemies of India’ comment

India’s Ahmadiyya Muslim Community has condemned the remarks made by BJP MP Rakesh Sinha after he accused them of being “enemies of India”.
During a political debate on India TV which aired on December 22nd, member of Rajya Sabha, Rakesh Sinha said that:
“Ahmadis have deep links with terrorism against India, they are enemies of India and there is no way we can give space to Ahmadis in India”
The Ahmadiyya Community in India condemned the remarks in “strongest terms”, spokesperson for the community K Tarique Ahmad said that:
Remarks made by MP Sinha are untrue and false, the community condemns the remarks in the strongest terms and demands that MP Sinha withdraw his statement.
Tarique added that:
Ahmadiyya Muslim community is a peace loving community, Our Motto is LOVE FOR ALL, HATRED FOR NONE. Each and every member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community India is loyal to his/her country, who consider love for one’s country to be part of faith and is always ready to offer services for the prosperity of the country. Ahmadis has also rendered selfless services in the flood affected areas in India last year. The community always raises its voice against extremism at every stage. The history of this Community is evident to the fact that since 130 years of its establishment it has strived hard to establish Peace in the country and the world. So it is completely unjust and unlawful to connect this peaceful Ahmadiyya community with terrorism, which shows the ignorance of the statement holder.