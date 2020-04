An elderly Ahmadi man was shot and killed at his home Sunday morning in an alleged armed robbery.

According to reports, the incident took place at the residence of Malik Sadiq in Main Market, Chandni Chowk. Sadiq was shot dead as he tried to resist the robbers’ demands. A Police party led by DSP Kharian Asad Ishaq and SHO Mujahid Abbas reached the place of the incident, however by that time, the suspects had managed to escape.