US Lawmakers Push Bill to Hold Algeria Accountable for Persecution of Ahmadis

U.S. lawmakers have condemned the Algerian government for its systematic restrictions on religious freedom, including the persecution of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community. The concerns were outlined in a bipartisan resolution, H. Res. 738, introduced by Representatives French Hill of Arkansas and Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, which calls for greater accountability for nations violating religious rights globally.

The resolution, referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs, highlights Algeria’s use of blasphemy laws to prosecute religious minorities, as well as the forced closure of churches and restrictions on non-Muslim worship. Lawmakers expressed particular concern about the treatment of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community, which faces systemic harassment and discrimination.

The resolution describes the Algerian government’s actions against the Ahmadiyya Muslim community as “systematic persecution.” Ahmadis are frequently targeted under blasphemy laws and face obstacles in practicing their faith openly. Members of the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light, another minority group, have also been persecuted.

In addition to targeting Ahmadis, the resolution notes that Algeria has forcibly closed Evangelical Protestant churches and imposes restrictions requiring state permission to establish non-Muslim places of worship.

“Algeria’s policies and practices not only violate international human rights standards but also deny basic freedoms to its religious minorities,” the resolution states.

The resolution also highlights Algeria’s tolerance of antisemitism, which restricts the Jewish community’s ability to practice their faith openly. Such actions, according to U.S. lawmakers, further exacerbate the challenges facing religious minorities in the country.

The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has recommended Algeria for the State Department’s Special Watch List, citing severe violations of religious freedom.

USCIRF praised the bipartisan introduction of H.Res. 738 as a demonstration of the U.S. government’s commitment to protecting religious freedom worldwide. Vice Chair Asif Mahmood emphasized the importance of U.S. engagement with countries on the SWL, noting that many of these nations maintain robust relationships with the United States. “If passed, H.Res. 738 would clarify that the U.S. House of Representatives expects to see not only engagement but progress on FoRB issues,” Mahmood said.