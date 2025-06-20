UN Warns of Humanitarian Crisis as Israel-Iran Conflict Escalates

The United Nations on Thursday issued a grave warning about the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, citing the growing humanitarian toll as missile strikes and drone attacks enter their second week. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk called for “maximum restraint” and urged both sides to adhere to international humanitarian law.

“The widescale, continuing attacks by Israel across Iran, and the missile and drone strikes launched in response by Iran, are inflicting severe human rights and humanitarian impacts on civilians, and risk setting the whole region ablaze,” Türk said in a statement. He called for a return to negotiations to end the violence.

The conflict has claimed hundreds of lives and caused widespread destruction. Iranian officials report at least 224 deaths, though human rights groups say the toll is likely higher. In Israel, 24 people have been killed, and over 840 have been injured. Civilian infrastructure has been heavily damaged, and evacuation warnings in Tehran have caused panic, leading to fuel shortages and hours-long traffic jams.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) expressed concern over displacement within Iran and across its borders. “Iran has long hosted the largest Afghan refugee population in the world. Now, its own people are experiencing devastation and fear,” UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch said. He urged neighboring countries to offer protection to those fleeing violence and adhere to the principle of non-refoulement.

The conflict is triggering regional instability, with reports of missile launches from Yemen toward Israel and rising tensions involving armed groups in Iraq. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned that the escalation is adding pressure to a region already grappling with humanitarian challenges, reduced funding, and limited operational capacity.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has renewed calls for an immediate ceasefire, urging both sides to “step back from the brink” to prevent further suffering and displacement. As the violence intensifies, humanitarian agencies are struggling to meet the needs of affected populations, underscoring the urgent need for de-escalation.