UK Politicians Condemn Terrorist Attack on Ahmadi Mosque in Pakistan

Senior UK politicians have condemned a terrorist attack on the Bait-ul-Mahdi Mosque in Rabwah, Pakistan, that left six people injured, two critically. The attack, which targeted the minority Ahmadi Muslim community during Friday prayers, has drawn sharp criticism from Helen Maguire MP, Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, and Siobhain McDonagh MP.

Helen Maguire, the Liberal Democrat MP for Epsom & Ewell, described the attack as the “violent culmination of years of state-sanctioned hate against Ahmadi Muslims.” She called on the Pakistani government to take immediate action, stating, “We must see action from the Government of Pakistan to protect freedom of religion for all.”

Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, a current member of the House of Lords and former UK Foreign Minister and Prime Minister’s Special Envoy for Preventing Sexual Violence (2017–2024), also condemned the attack. Stressing the importance of protecting religious minorities, he said, “The continued targeting of Ahmadi Muslims goes against every principle of the vision of Qaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah – of freedom of faith and worship.” He urged Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to deliver justice and take immediate steps to safeguard the Ahmadi community.

Siobhain McDonagh MP, a member of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, added her voice to the condemnation. Sharing the APPG’s statement on social media, she seconded their remarks, which stated:

“Appalled by reports of a terrorist attack on an #Ahmadi Muslim mosque in #Rabwah, #Pakistan following Friday prayers. We urge Pakistani authorities to ensure the safety of all worshippers and end impunity for those who incite or perpetrate hate crimes.”

The Ahmadi Muslim community, declared non-Muslims under Pakistani law, has faced decades of persecution. The attack in Rabwah has underscored concerns highlighted in the USCIRF report, calling on Pakistan to honor its commitments to religious freedom and protect vulnerable minorities.

