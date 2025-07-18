U.S. Lawmakers Demand Pakistan Cease Targeting Ahmadis and PTI Supporters

The Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission convened Tuesday to examine Pakistan’s intensifying political repression, with testimony from human rights advocates and international experts. Witnesses highlighted the persecution of religious minorities, particularly Ahmadis, and the ongoing crackdown on supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Commission convened was led by Co-Chairs Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J.) and Rep. James P. McGovern (D-Mass.), to examine Pakistan’s intensifying political repression. The hearing also featured remarks from Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.), and Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-Va.). Witnesses highlighted the persecution of religious minorities, particularly Ahmadis, and the ongoing crackdown on supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, an advisor to Imran Khan, detailed the systematic erosion of judicial independence and democratic norms since Khan’s ousting in 2022. “What we have witnessed, and continue to witness, is a calculated effort to crush democratic will and erase the political influence of the most popular leader in Pakistan’s history,” Bukhari said. He described a wave of arrests targeting PTI supporters, with thousands imprisoned, including Khan himself, who is serving a cumulative 27-year sentence on politically motivated charges. Bukhari also highlighted the extrajudicial killings of PTI workers and the harassment of their families.

Bukhari called on Congress to condemn the February 2024 elections as illegitimate and demand the immediate release of Khan and other political prisoners. “Imran Khan remains the single most significant democratic voice in Pakistan,” he said, warning that Pakistan’s democratic future hangs in the balance.

The hearing also highlighted the plight of Ahmadis, a religious minority often targeted under Pakistan’s discriminatory blasphemy laws. Ben Linden, Amnesty International’s Advocacy Director for Europe and Central Asia, testified that Ahmadis face increasing harassment and violence. “In 2024 alone, 344 new cases were opened following blasphemy allegations,” Linden said. Three Ahmadis have been killed since April in apparent targeted attacks, and local authorities have arrested others, including children, outside places of worship.

Ahmadi worshippers in some areas were forced to sign affidavits promising not to perform Eid prayers or rituals, Linden said. “These institutions should be protecting the rights of religious minorities, not attacking those rights,” he added.

Linden called for immediate action from the U.S. Congress. Recommendations included pressuring Pakistan to repeal blasphemy laws, release detained Ahmadis, and restore protections for political prisoners.

The U.S. State Department and human rights organizations have condemned Pakistan’s escalating human rights abuses, with bipartisan Congressional efforts underway to address the crisis. Lawmakers are considering targeted sanctions against Pakistani officials involved in these abuses.

The hearing underscored the urgency of the situation. “Pakistan’s success matters enormously, not only for its people but for regional stability,” Linden said. “The world cannot look away.”