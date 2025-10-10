TTP Threatened Ahmadi School in Rabwah Before Mosque Attack

Following the recent attack on the central Ahmadiyya mosque, Bait-ul-Mahdi, in Rabwah, previously undisclosed details have emerged about threats made against Ahmadi schools in the area by an alleged member of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Mujahid Ahmed, principal of Nasir High School in Darul Yaman, reported receiving threatening text messages on August 5, 2025. According to a police report filed on August 23, the individual claiming to represent the TTP demanded 100 million Pakistani rupees and warned of suicide attacks targeting students and staff if the demands were ignored.

The text messages, sent from an identified phone number, included chilling threats. “If you do not comply, we will attack your schools, and the demand will increase after killing the children,” one message read, according to the report. The threats also mentioned targeting school offices and other properties.

“If you do not comply, you cannot hope for help from any government agency. We will target your schools, offices, and Dar ul Ziafat,” the message read, according to the complaint.

Although the complaint was filed back in August, it was not made public until now. Police registered a case under Section 387 of the Pakistan Penal Code, addressing extortion, and Section 25-D of The Telegraph Act, 1885, for misuse of communication services.

The information comes a day after the October 10th mosque attack, where gunmen opened fire during Friday prayers, killing one attacker while three others escaped.