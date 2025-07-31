Trump Announces US-Pakistan Trade Deal

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday the United States has reached an agreement with Pakistan to jointly develop the South Asian country’s oil reserves, marking a significant step in economic cooperation between the two nations.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the partnership will focus on developing Pakistan’s “massive oil reserves.” The process of selecting the U.S. oil company to lead the project is underway, according to Trump. He suggested the collaboration could eventually supply oil to neighboring India.

“We have just concluded a Deal with the Country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive Oil Reserves,” Trump wrote. “We are in the process of choosing the Oil Company that will lead this Partnership. Who knows, maybe they’ll be selling Oil to India some day!”

Details about the agreement, including financial terms and the timeline for development, were not disclosed.