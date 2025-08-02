Rabwah Students Lead in Aga Khan Board 2025 Results

Students from Rabwah have delivered stellar performances in the Aga Khan University Examination Board (AKU-EB) 2025 annual examinations, securing top positions in both overall and group-wise categories at the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) levels.

The AKU-EB, known for its emphasis on critical thinking and skill-based education, celebrated students across Pakistan, with Chenab Nagar standing out for its exceptional results.

Overall High Achievers from Rabwah

HSSC (Higher Secondary School Certificate)

1st Position: Madeeha Naseer, Nusrat Jahan College

2nd Position: Urwah Ahmad, Nusrat Jahan College

3rd Position: Shomaila Anwar, Nusrat Jahan College

SSC (Secondary School Certificate)

1st Position: Urwa Tul Wosqa, Bayout-ul-Hamd Girls Higher Secondary School

2nd Position: Fiza Shoukat, Nusrat Jehan Academy Girls High School

3rd Position: Masroor Ahmad, Nusrat Jehan Academy Boys School

Group-Wise High Achievers from Rabwah

HSSC (Higher Secondary School Certificate)

Pre-Medical

1st Position: Madeeha Naseer, Nusrat Jahan College (581/600)

1st Position: Shomaila Anwar, Nusrat Jahan College (581/600)

2nd Position: Urwah Ahmad, Nusrat Jahan College (575/600)

3rd Position: Muhammad Abdullah Bazil, Nusrat Jehan Academy Inter College (574/600)

Pre-Engineering

1st Position: Harisa Ahmed Zulafqar, Nusrat Jahan College (570/600)

2nd Position: Abdul Baseer, Nusrat Jehan Academy Inter College (564/600)

3rd Position: Arbish Dilishma Naveed, Nusrat Jahan College (562/600)

Science General

1st Position: Arooj Zahra, Nusrat Jahan College (567/600)

2nd Position (Tie): Aania Noor, Nusrat Jahan College (548/600)

2nd Position (Tie): Areeba Zulfiqar, Nusrat Jahan College (548/600)

3rd Position (Tie): Mutahar Ahmad, Nusrat Jehan Academy Inter College (544/600)

3rd Position (Tie): Nasir Ahmad, Nusrat Jehan Academy Inter College (544/600)

Commerce

1st Position: Mirza Abdul Aala, Nusrat Jehan Academy Inter College (504/600)

2nd Position: Hamza Sarfraz, Nusrat Jehan Academy Inter College (502/600)

SSC (Secondary School Certificate)

Science – Biology

1st Position (Tie): Urwa Tul Wosqa, Bayout-ul-Hamd Girls Higher Secondary School (434/450)

1st Position (Tie): Taha Ali Dhillon, Nasir Higher Secondary School (434/450)

2nd Position: Fiza Shoukat, Nusrat Jehan Academy Girls High School (432/450)

3rd Position (Tie): Masroor Ahmad, Nusrat Jehan Academy Boys School (431/450)

3rd Position (Tie): Heebat Ul Waras, Maryam Siddiqa Girls Higher Secondary School (431/450)

AKU-EB CEO Dr. Naveed Yousuf remarked, “Good education must prepare students for an ever-changing world, where adaptability, critical thinking, and resilience are essential.”

The remarkable achievements of Chenab Nagar students reflect the region’s dedication to academic excellence and highlight the transformative impact of AKU-EB’s innovative educational approach.