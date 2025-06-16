Punjab Government Agency Bars Ahmadis from Land Auction

A Punjab government agency is facing criticism after excluding members of the Ahmadiyya community from participating in an upcoming auction for residential and commercial plots, including in Chenabnagar, the community’s headquarters.

The Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) published the advertisement on April 17, explicitly stating that only Muslims are eligible to bid for 17 plots in Jhang, Chiniot, Shorkot, and Chenabnagar. The advertisement also warned that any bids submitted by Ahmadis would be canceled, and their deposits would not be refunded if their identity was later discovered.

The move has drawn backlash from human rights activists, legal experts, and minority rights groups, who argue that the policy violates Pakistan’s constitutional guarantee of equality. Critics say the exclusion of Ahmadis reflects increasing institutionalized discrimination against the community, which has faced decades of persecution in Pakistan.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) and other groups have called for the immediate removal of the discriminatory clause, stating that it contradicts both the country’s Constitution and international treaties. Observers say such policies deepen religious divisions and further marginalize minority groups.

Despite the backlash, neither PHATA officials nor the Punjab government have issued any response. PHATA Director General Sikandar Zeeshan has not been available for comment on the matter.

The Ahmadiyya community, which identifies as Muslim but is legally classified as non-Muslim in Pakistan, has faced systemic persecution, including restrictions on worship and economic opportunities. This latest move is being seen as an alarming escalation of discrimination at the official level.