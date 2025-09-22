PTI’s ‘Mission Noor’ Criticized for Perceived Ties to Ahmadis

In Pakistan’s politically charged landscape, the minority Ahmadi community has once again become a scapegoat, with political parties accusing one another of alleged ties to the persecuted group. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) ‘Mission Noor’ campaign has been at the center of this controversy, with leaders leveraging religious sensitivities to discredit opponents.

The campaign, promoted as a peaceful, apolitical movement, encouraged participants to gather with their families on rooftops at 9 p.m., recite the Azaan (Islamic call to prayer), and pray for Pakistan’s salvation. Organizers framed it as an act of spiritual resistance against oppression.

However, allegations of links to the Ahmadi community have dominated the debate, with critics pointing to the campaign’s name—“Mission Noor”—and the chosen date, September 20, which coincides with significant Ahmadi milestones, including the 1948 establishment of Rabwah, their headquarters. Opposition parties accused PTI of aligning with Ahmadis, a group officially declared non-Muslim in Pakistan in 1974 and subjected to systemic marginalization ever since.

Senior PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan openly criticized the campaign’s name and timing, highlighting its alleged connections to Ahmadi history. He noted that the term “Noor” and the date September 20 coincide with significant Ahmadi milestones, including the establishment of their headquarters in Rabwah. His remarks were echoed by other PTI leaders, including Barrister Gohar Khan, who publicly withdrew his support, apologizing to Muslims who may have been offended. “I announce my disassociation from Mission Noor and apologize to those whose hearts were hurt by this matter,” he wrote in a post.

Former President Dr. Arif Alvi, in an effort to clarify his stance and distance himself from the controversy, posted on X (formerly Twitter):

“I deleted the post about giving the Azaan on September 20 at 9 PM because the name and background of this mission are controversial. My belief and commitment have always been clear: we are lovers of the Prophet ﷺ, Khatm-e-Nabuwwat is an essential part of our faith, and we have always been followers of the Madinah state and the Prophetic traditions.”

His statement sought to align himself with mainstream Islamic beliefs and reaffirm his commitment to Khatm-e-Nabuwwat, the belief in the finality of Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, which remains a central theme in Pakistan’s political discourse. Politicians across party lines frequently invoke this belief to bolster their Islamic credentials and counter allegations of sympathizing with Ahmadis.

Observers caution that controversies like these exacerbate the longstanding persecution of Ahmadis in Pakistan. Already marginalized, the community faces systemic discrimination and violence, and their name is regularly invoked in political battles, further deepening societal divides.