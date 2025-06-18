PIA Begins Repatriation of Pakistanis Stranded in Iran

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday began repatriating Pakistani nationals stranded in Iran as tensions between Israel and Iran continue to rise.

A PIA spokesperson confirmed that a special flight was dispatched to Mashhad, a northeastern Iranian city, to evacuate Pakistani pilgrims and other citizens affected by the deteriorating security situation in the region.

The repatriation efforts come amid heightened fears of potential fallout from the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, which has raised security concerns and disrupted travel across the Middle East.

According to PIA officials, the special flight transported 216 passengers from Mashhad to Lahore. The airline plans to continue operations to facilitate the return of remaining Pakistani citizens in the coming days.

Authorities in Pakistan have assured families of stranded individuals that measures are being taken to provide safe transport back to the country. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating efforts with Iranian officials to ensure the smooth evacuation of Pakistani nationals.

The conflict, which has seen heightened rhetoric and military activity, has prompted several countries to issue travel advisories and organize evacuation plans for their citizens in the region.

PIA has urged passengers to stay in touch with its helpline for updates on flight schedules and further instructions.