Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif Welcomes Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday welcomed former U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan aimed at ending the ongoing war in Gaza, emphasizing the importance of durable peace between Palestinians and Israelis to achieve regional stability and economic growth.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Sharif expressed his belief that Trump’s leadership and efforts could pave the way for an urgent resolution to the conflict.

“I welcome President Trump’s 20-point plan to ensure an end to the war in Gaza,” Sharif wrote. “I am also convinced that durable peace between the Palestinian people and Israel would be essential in bringing political stability and economic growth to the region.”

The prime minister praised Trump’s readiness to assist in advancing peace efforts, calling the former president’s involvement “extremely important and urgent.”

Sharif also commended the role of Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in facilitating the plan, stating, “I laud President Trump’s leadership and the vital role played by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in bringing an end to this war.”

Reiterating Pakistan’s longstanding position, Sharif underlined the necessity of implementing a two-state solution for lasting peace in the region. “I strongly believe that the implementation of the two-state proposal is essential to ensure lasting peace in the region,” he added.

The statement comes as tensions in Gaza escalate, drawing international calls for a ceasefire and renewed efforts to address the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.