The Government of Pakistan has announced its formal recommendation of U.S. President Donald J. Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his decisive diplomatic intervention during the 2025 India-Pakistan crisis. Pakistani officials praised Trump’s leadership in de-escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations, calling his efforts a testament to his commitment to global peace.

The crisis erupted following what Pakistan described as “unprovoked and unlawful” aggression by India, which it said violated Pakistan’s sovereignty and resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children. In response, Pakistan launched Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, a military operation aimed at defending its territory while avoiding harm to civilians. The conflict threatened to spiral into a broader confrontation until Trump’s intervention helped secure a ceasefire.

“At a moment of heightened regional turbulence, President Trump demonstrated great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship,” the Pakistani government said in a statement, crediting his diplomacy with averting a catastrophic conflict that could have endangered millions in South Asia and beyond.

The statement also highlighted Trump’s ongoing offers to mediate on the long-standing Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which Pakistan considers central to regional instability. Islamabad emphasized that peace in South Asia is contingent on resolving the Kashmir issue in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Pakistani officials lauded Trump’s efforts as part of his legacy of pragmatic diplomacy and peace-building, pointing to his broader contributions to resolving conflicts. They expressed hope that his leadership would continue to foster stability, particularly amid global crises, including the ongoing humanitarian situation in Gaza and the escalating tensions involving Iran.

The nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize underscores Pakistan’s recognition of Trump’s role as a peacemaker and his commitment to conflict resolution through dialogue. Whether the U.S. president will receive the prestigious prize will be decided by the Nobel Committee in 2026.